Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $78,019.24

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $78,019.24 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,001,443 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

