Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 170.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

