EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Trading Up 16.8%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 14,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 30,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
EnWave Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.
EnWave Company Profile
EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.
