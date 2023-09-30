Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Lowered to $219.00 at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $221.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $249.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

