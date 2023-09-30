Ethereum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.66 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,677.48 or 0.06224595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $201.70 billion and $3.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000930 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00034040 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026761 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016497 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011745 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002337 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,237,299 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
