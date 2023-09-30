Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 471 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $473.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.25 and a 200-day moving average of $469.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

