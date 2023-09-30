Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 653 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,053 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,534 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,194,000 after acquiring an additional 140,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

