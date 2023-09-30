Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,360 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $8.49 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

