Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NSC stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.44. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $194.05 and a one year high of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

