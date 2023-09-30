Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.