Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 40,045 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,045 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average of $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,692 shares of company stock worth $6,198,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

