Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $140.58 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,734,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,583,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,505,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,262,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

