Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 42,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 230,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

FDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$1.10 target price on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

