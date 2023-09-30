Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.64. 3,125,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,323. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

