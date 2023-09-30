FCF Advisors LLC Sells 30,996 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,996 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

