Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,522 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,584,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

