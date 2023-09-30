Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 million, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.28.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.
Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
