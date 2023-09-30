Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 million, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 179.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 681,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $2,506,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 198,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 178,631 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

