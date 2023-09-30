Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $37,336,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $105.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $113.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.