Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64,656 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $914.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.