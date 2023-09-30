Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $47.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

