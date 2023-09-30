Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 1,255 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $69.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

