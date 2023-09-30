Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,557 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PKW stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $974.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $94.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.