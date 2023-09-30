Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 219 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

