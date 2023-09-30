Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 2,708 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

