Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,420,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,944,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,952,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,311,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

