Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 791 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $61.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $452.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

