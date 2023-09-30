First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,284,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,902,000 after acquiring an additional 172,491 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day moving average is $184.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

