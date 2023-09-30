First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Price Performance
ARVR stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $33.17.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,563,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000.
About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
