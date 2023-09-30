First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $145.70 and last traded at $146.51. 20,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 31,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.19.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBT. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 980.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

