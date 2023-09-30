Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Fisker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get Fisker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSR

Fisker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fisker by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fisker by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fisker by 164.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fisker by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.