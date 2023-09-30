Flagship Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,483,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,950. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

