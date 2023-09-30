Flagship Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.54. The stock had a trading volume of 450,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,589. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $143.33. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $126.76 and a 52-week high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

