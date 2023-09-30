Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. 2,840,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,985. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

