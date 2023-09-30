Flagship Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,662. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

