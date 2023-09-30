Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 6.00 and last traded at 5.98. 20,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 51,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.92.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is 6.15 and its 200-day moving average is 6.56.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.