Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

