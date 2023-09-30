Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Frequency Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

