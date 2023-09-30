Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frequency Therapeutics
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- How to Invest in Energy
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.