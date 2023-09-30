Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 270 ($3.30) to GBX 300 ($3.66) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 243.50 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. Galliford Try has a 1 year low of GBX 143.80 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 246 ($3.00). The company has a market cap of £250.98 million, a PE ratio of 3,043.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.03.

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

