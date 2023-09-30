Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Lessened by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,274 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 1.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.55. 1,438,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 101.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

