GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Down 0.1%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €34.67 ($36.88) and last traded at €34.78 ($37.00). 265,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.83 ($37.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.