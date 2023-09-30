GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Down 0.1%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €34.67 ($36.88) and last traded at €34.78 ($37.00). 265,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.83 ($37.05).
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.02.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
