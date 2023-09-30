Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.25

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBNXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

