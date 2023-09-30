GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for approximately 5.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 214.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.9 %

GDDY opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,478. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

