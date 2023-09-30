Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Stock Price Up 29.4%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Free Report) rose 29.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 273,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 113,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Golden Tag Resources Trading Up 17.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.24.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

