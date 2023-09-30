Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 1.5%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.80 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 78.80 ($0.96). 686,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 751,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £379.34 million, a PE ratio of 606.15 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.

In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund news, insider Thomas Murley acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($73,269.02). In other news, insider Caroline Banszky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,990.35). Also, insider Thomas Murley purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($73,269.02). Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

