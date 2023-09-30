Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Grab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 286,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,565,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 5,164,987 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $7,406,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

