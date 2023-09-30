Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSE. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,327,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,417,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 280,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,083. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

