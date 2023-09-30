Greenspring Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,565,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,925 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,195.6% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,316 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 304,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645,590 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 396,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $632.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

