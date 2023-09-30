Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Greenspring Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $103.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,120. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.09 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

