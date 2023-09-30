Greenspring Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.75. 96,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

