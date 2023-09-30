Greenspring Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.4% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,407.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Netflix Stock Up 0.3 %

Netflix stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.60. 4,205,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.